Tecklenburg, Mullen to be honored at CofC award ceremony

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and Charleston Police Chief Greg Mullen are among those set to be recognized at the College of Charleston North Campus Friday.

Hosted by the College of Charleston’s Institute for Community Development and the Community Enhancement Coalition, the 2017 Community Relations and Development Awards Ceremony will honor people "who have made significant and constructive contributions to advancing community relations and the quality of life in South Carolina," according to a news release.

The ceremony will be held at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.