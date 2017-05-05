Input meetings scheduled for West Ashley residents

Officials are inviting West Ashley residents to share their vision for the community at two public meetings Saturday.More >>
A tornado watch has been canceled for the Tri-County.More >>
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and Charleston Police Chief Greg Mullen are among those set to be recognized at the 2017 Community Relations and Development Awards Ceremony at the College of Charleston North Campus.More >>
Three people are awaiting a bond hearing after Berkeley County authorities found drugs and a gun inside their home.More >>
A new pier could be coming to Folly Beach. The Charleston County Finance Committee has approved $45 million to go towards park and recreation projects.More >>
