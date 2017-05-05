Input meetings scheduled for West Ashley residents

Officials are inviting West Ashley residents to share their vision for the community at two public meetings Saturday.

The first of two meetings will be held at the Bees Landing Recreational Center in the Grand Oaks neighborhood from 9 a.m. to noon. The second will be at the West Ashley High School cafeteria from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents will be able to review plans and give feedback at the Citadel Mall near center court Monday through Friday of next week.

