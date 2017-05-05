Reports of boom, shaking in the Lowcountry

Live 5 News has received multiple reports of a loud boom and brief shaking in the Lowcountry.

Calls have come into our newsroom from North Charleston, Summerville, Mount Pleasant, West Ashley and James Island. Viewers say the incident happened between 8:30 a.m. and 8:37 a.m.

Steve Jaumé with the College of Charleston Department of Geology and Environmental Geosciences says no earthquake has been recorded in the area and it was most likely a sonic boom from an aircraft offshore.

Officials at the 437th Airlift Wing Base Operations at Joint Base Charleston say they heard the boom and it was most likely an aircraft, but say it wasn't them.

The Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, Shaw Air Force Base and McEntire Joint National Guard also say none of their planes could have created a sonic boom along the South Carolina coast this morning.

Charleston County dispatchers say no law enforcement agencies are responding to reports like this.

We will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.