Savannah Hwy reopened, lanes on Old Charleston Hwy closed after traffic incident takes down power lines

By Suzelle Santos, Digital Producer
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Savannah Hwy has been reopened, but Old Charleston Hwy near James Bay Road is closed after power lines were taken down in a traffic incident, officials say. 

Dispatchers say the Charleston County Sheriff's Office was called to the area at 8:44 a.m. in reference to the incident. 

The Sheriff's Office says motorists should avoid the area if possible. 

