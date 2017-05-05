Quantcast

Man killed in crash while traveling to work

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

A 19-year-old man was killed in a single-car crash while traveling to work on Cainhoy Road Friday morning. 

Berkeley County Coroner Bill Salisbury says Kenneth Tuten's SUV ran off the right side of the roadway at 5:20 a.m. and hit a tree.  

His death was ruled accidental. 

