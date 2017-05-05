Portuguese man o' war wash up on Sullivan's Island

Officials say there have been confirmed sightings of Portuguese man o' war on Sullivan's Island.

According to a tweet from the town's official Twitter page, the sea creatures have been spotted at Sta. 13 and Sta. 16.

You may be stung if you come into contact with a man o' war's tentacles.

"If you suspect you have been stung, dial 9-1-1," the post reads.

The creatures rarely cross paths with beachgoers in South Carolina, officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources say, but sustained onshore winds have temporarily brought them to our shores.

Earlier this week, officials said about 15 Portuguese man o' war turned up on Kiawah Island.

