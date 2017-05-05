NWS: Two tornadoes struck Colleton County on Thursday

Trees were knocked down during Thursday's storms. (Source: Colleton County Sheriff's Office)

Part of the roof of a trucking facility blew off during Thursday's storms. (Source: Chad Beach)

Trailers tipped over following severe storms in Walterboro. (Source: Chad Beach)

Authorities have confirmed at least two tornadoes struck Colleton County on Thursday as severe storms made their way across the Lowcountry.

Officials with the National Weather Service say the tornadoes, both with an EF1 intensity, tracked across northern portions of Colleton County.

An EF1 indicates that wind speeds were between 86 and 110 mph.

According to NWS officials, at least one of those tornadoes also moved into northern Dorchester County.

One tornado was also confirmed in Orangeburg County where emergency officials reported damage in Holly Hill.

As home and business owners worked to clean up damage from Thursday night storms, survey teams from the National Weather Service in Charleston are continuing to assess the damage.

Meteorologists at the Charleston office say two teams were sent to the Walterboro and Savannah areas to survey damage and estimate the wind speeds that would have had to be reached to cause it.

At Williams Brothers Trucking in Walterboro, a trailer was knocked into a truck by the storm.

The front windshield of the truck is smashed.

It was just one of several trailers on the property knocked on their side last night.

The manager of the company says they were able to get them straightened out when they arrived for work around 6:30 this morning.

A portion of the facility's roof appears to have blown off.

Photos released from the Colleton County Sheriff's Office show damage to roofs and toppled trees.

Chainsaws, tractors and dump trucks are the major pieces of equipment being used out here to clean up damage. #chsnews #chswx pic.twitter.com/PbneVM7FkZ — Karina Bolster (@KRBolster) May 5, 2017

SCDOT crews were out on Mount Carmel Road using heavy machinery to clean up debris.

The storm downed trees and power lines along Bells Highway.

Major damage in Walterboro along Bells Highway. Trees and power lines down from last night's storm. #chsnews #chswx pic.twitter.com/IG440aRTU7 — Karina Bolster (@KRBolster) May 5, 2017

