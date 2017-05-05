Quantcast

Survey teams working to determine whether tornado struck Walterboro

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
By Karina Bolster, Reporter
Part of the roof of a trucking facility blew off during Thursday's storms. (Source: Chad Beach) Part of the roof of a trucking facility blew off during Thursday's storms. (Source: Chad Beach)
Trees were knocked down during Thursday's storms. (Source: Colleton County Sheriff's Office) Trees were knocked down during Thursday's storms. (Source: Colleton County Sheriff's Office)
WALTERBORO, SC (WCSC) -

As home and business owners worked to clean up damage from Thursday night storms, survey teams from the National Weather Service in Charleston were working to confirm whether a tornado touched down.

Meteorologists at the Charleston office say two teams were sent to the Walterboro and Savannah areas to survey damage and estimate the wind speeds that would have had to be reached to cause it.

While no estimates have been released, teams do believe the track of the storm in Walterboro is consistent with movement toward Holly Hill, where other survey teams confirmed a tornado of at least EF-1 strength touched down.

At a Walterboro trucking facility, a trailer was knocked into a truck by the storm. The front windshield of the truck is smashed.

It was just one of several trailers on the property knocked on their side last night.

The manager of the company says they were able to get them straightened out when they arrived for work around 6:30 this morning.

A portion of the facility's roof appears to have blown off.

Photos released from the Colleton County Sheriff's Office show damage to roofs and toppled trees.

SCDOT crews were out on Mount Carmel Road using heavy machinery to clean up debris.

The storm downed trees and power lines along Bells Highway.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional information.

