Live 5 Investigates: Carriage Horses - how are they treated?

Charleston's most controversial sightseeing experience is under attack. Ever since a carriage horse collapsed in downtown Charleston in early April, animal activists are enraged.
Live 5 News' Michal Higdon is giving you an inside look on how carriage horses are treated when they aren't working. Watch on Live 5 News Tuesday night at 11 p.m.
Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.
2126 Charlie Hall Boulevard
Charleston SC 29407
(843) 402-5555
publicfile@live5news.com
(843) 402-5555EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.