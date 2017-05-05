Quantcast

Lowcountry elementary student gets special surprise at school - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Lowcountry elementary student gets special surprise at school

COTTAGEVILLE, SC (WCSC) -

A Lowcountry elementary student got a special surprise on Friday. 

Kylie Maxcey was in class when her uncle, SPC Brandon Maxcey, surprised her at Cottageville Elementary School. 

Friends say Brandon has been gone for a year and has been deployed twice already. 

Video captured by Tina Weger De Leon captured the heartwarming reunion. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly