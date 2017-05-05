Quantcast

NWS confirms two tornadoes struck Colleton Co. on Thursday

COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

National Weather Service officials have confirmed that at least two tornadoes struck portions of Colleton County on Thursday night. 

Officials say the tornadoes both had EF1 intensity. 

At least one of these tornadoes moved into northern Dorchester County, according to the NWS. 

