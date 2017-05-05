Child remains at MUSC after being found unresponsive in bathtub

An 18-month-old boy remains at the Medical University of South Carolina after the child was found unresponsive in a bathtub at a home in Hollywood.

Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office say the incident happened Thursday night at a home on the 5700 block of Mineral Springs Road.

The sheriff's office released a report on Friday stating the investigation began at 7:18 p.m. when a deputy responded to the home for a child that had been found in a tub of water.

When the deputy and EMS crews arrived they saw firefighters leaving the home with the child and taking him to the ambulance.

A report states the child was transported in critical condition to the hospital.

The deputy said he saw 6 inches of water in the bathtub.

The father told the deputy that the child was in the tub with his sister when he heard the daughter screaming and crying. The father said when he went to the bathroom he found his son face down in the tub.

The deputy reported that nothing on scene "seemed suspicious and the house was neat and orderly in appearance."

