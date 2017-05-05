Man suffers life threatening injuries following shooting at Publix parking lot

A man has suffered life threatening injuries following a shooting at a Publix parking lot on Savannah Highway Friday night.

Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office says it happened at the lot on 3642 Savannah Highway.

Deputies responded shortly after 8 p.m. to the area of Main Road and Hwy 17 after reports of gunshots heard in the area.

Investigators reported locating several shell casings in the parking lot of the grocery store and were notified that a man was at St. Francis hospital with a gunshot wound.

"That man was transported to MUSC with life threatening injuries," CCSO officials said. "Deputies are working to locate the other parties involved."

Anyone with information on this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111 or Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.

Deputies have taped off a section of the parking lot. Forensic units were on scene taking pictures and collecting evidence.

Viewers reported multiple law enforcement units responding to the area.

