Tribe Rallies For 7-6 Win Over Cougars Friday

Joey Mundy (Huntington, W.Va.) went 3-for-4 and drove in two runs to pace the College of Charleston baseball team, as William & Mary scored seven runs in the middle innings to rally for a 7-6 win over the Cougars in Colonial Athletic Association play on Friday evening.

The result moves William & Mary (26-21, 10-6 CAA) closer to College of Charleston (22-23, 12-7 CAA) amongst the top-three in the conference standings. William & Mary plated seven runs on 11 hits – including two home runs – compared to six tallies on nine base knocks for the Cougars.

Mundy paced the Cougar offense with a trio of base knocks to extend his hitting streak to eight games. The redshirt sophomore also drove in two runs; Dupree Hart (Rock Hill, S.C.), Logan McRae (Florence, S.C.), Ereven Roper (Easley, S.C.), and Bradley Dixon (Greenwood, S.C.) each recorded one RBI. McRae went 2-for-5 with two runs scored.

Bailey Ober (Charlotte, N.C.) pitched into the fifth inning, allowing six runs on nine hits and striking out four in a no-decision. Carter Love (Charlotte, N.C.) surrendered one run in three frames to take the loss, as Will Detwiler (Camden, S.C.) tossed a scoreless eighth.

Ryder Miconi and Zach Pearson each plated two runs to pace the Tribe, as Ryan Hall, Brandon Raquet, and Charles Ameer both collected two hits. Nick Raquet allowed six runs on nine hits and four walks in four and two-thirds innings. Chase Bailey tossed three and two-thirds shutout innings to earn the win, as Nick Brown recorded the final two outs to pick up the save.

The Cougars opened the scoring on an RBI double by Mundy in the second, before Ari Sechopoulos (Windsor, Ontario, Canada) scampered home on a grounder in the third to give Charleston an early 2-0 lead. William & Mary countered with a four-run fourth, which included a solo shot by Callum Large and a two-run single from Pearson, to claim a 4-2 advantage.

Charleston would answer with a four-spot of its own in the next half, as McRae, Roper, Dixon, and Mundy each drove in a run to help the Cougars retake the lead at 6-4. The Tribe quickly responded in the home half, knotting the score at 6-6 on a two-run homer by Miconi before Hunter Smith scored the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly.

Bailey kept the Cougars at bay over the next three innings, as the senior right-hander did not allow a baserunner until a one-out hit-by-pitch to Luke Manzo (Marietta, Ga.) in the ninth. After Brown entered and walked Tommy Richter (Wayne, Pa.) to put two men on for McRae, the Tribe closer forced a soft grounder to shortstop to end the Cougar rally.

The Cougars and Tribe will meet in game two of the weekend set on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is slated for 4:00 pm, with Charleston sophomore Evan Sisk (Chester, S.C.) taking the ball against William & Mary sophomore Bodie Sheehan.