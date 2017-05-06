Sabo’s 2 Home Runs Lead Bulldogs 7-5 Over ETSU

Trailing 5-4 in the seventh inning, The Citadel baseball team scored three runs in the bottom of the frame to defeat ETSU 7-5 on Friday afternoon at Joe Riley Park.

The Bulldogs (13-29, 4-12) ended a seven-game losing streak thanks in large part to a two home run game by Jonathan Sabo. The junior third baseman went 3-for-5 at the plate with three runs scored including the tying run in the seventh inning. He leads the team with 10 home runs and 28 RBIs.

Clay Martin finished a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate, driving in the eventual winning runs in the seventh inning with a two-out double.

The offense was also picked up with additions of freshmen Jeffery Brown and John Thelan who each made their first career starts. Brown went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI. He drove in Sabo with two outs in the seventh inning to tie the game 5-5. Thelan did not record a hit, but drove Brown in twice on a ground out and sacrifice fly. Both Brown and Thelan recorded their first career RBIs.

Marlin Morris earned his first victory in a Bulldog uniform, throwing 1.1 shutout innings with a strikeout. Jordan Buster picked up his second save of the season with a perfect frame in the ninth. Thomas Byelick was strong in relief, allowing just one unearned run over 2.2 innings.

The Bulldog lineup finished with 12 hits as a team as Taylor Cothran, Bryce Leasure and J.D. Davis each had a base knock.

The Citadel continues the series against ETSU on Saturday. JP Sears will be on the mound with first pitch at 2 p.m.

Scoring Summary

Top 1st – ETSU 2, The Citadel 0: Aaron Maher and Hagen Owenby scored on a triple to left-center field by Caleb Longley with two outs.

Bottom 1st – ETSU 2, The Citadel 1: Jonathan Sabo scored on a solo home run to left field with one out.

Bottom 2nd – ETSU 2, The Citadel 2: Jeffery Brown scored from third on a ground ball to second by John Thelan with one out.

Top 4th – ETSU 4, The Citadel 2: Blake Rowlett and Hunter Parker scored on a single to center field by Aaron Maher with one out.

Bottom 4th – ETSU 4, The Citadel 3: Jeffery Brown scored from third on a sacrifice fly to right field by John Thelan with one out.

Bottom 5th – ETSU 4, The Citadel 4: Jonathan Sabo scored on a solo home run to left-center field with no outs.

Top 6th – ETSU 5, The Citadel 4: Chris Cook scored from second base on a triple to right field by Aaron Maher with one out.

Bottom 7th – The Citadel 5, ETSU 5: Jonathan Sabo scored from third base on a single up the middle by Jeffery Brown with two outs.

Bottom 7th – The Citadel 7, ETSU 5: William Kinney and Jeffery Brown scored on a double to right field by Clay Martin with two outs.