Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (5/5)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 1-4 with a HR, 3 RBI, a run scored, a walk and 2 K's in a 3-2 win over the Cubs. The Holly Hill native is batting .247 with 5 HR's and 10 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 2-4 with a HR, 2 RBI and a run scored in an 8-4 win over Tampa Bay. The Stratford alum is batting .280 with 5 HR's and 15 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - 0-4 with 2 K's in a 4-2 win over Philadelphia. The Stratford alum is batting .288 with 4 HR's and 12 RBI

AAA

Pacific Coast League

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds) - Did not pitch in a 4-3 loss to Toledo. The Beaufort alum is 0-0 with a 0.6 ERA and 20 K's in 13.2 innings

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - 3-4 with a K in a 5-4 win over Biloxi. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .302 with 2 HR's and 7 RBI.

High-A

Florida State League

James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - The Ashley Ridge alum is on the 7-day Disabled List.

A

Midwest League

Bobby Ison, OF, Lake County Captains (Cleveland Indians) - Did not play vs Quad Cities