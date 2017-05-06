RiverDogs Snap Home Losing Streak with win over Delmarva

The RiverDogs came back from a 3-1 deficit as they snapped a six-game home losing streak with a 5-3 victory over the Delmarva ShoreBirds in front of 4,570 fans at Riley Park on Friday night.

The RiverDogs (14-15) struck first in the second inning. Designated hitter Blake Rutherford led off the inning with a double but that was erased quickly as second baseman Diego Castillo bunted into a fielder’s choice. A passed ball advanced Castillo to second before right fielder Isiah Gilliam singled into right to make it 1-0 Charleston.

Delmarva (13-15) took a 3-1 lead in the third. Catcher Daniel Fajardo walked, then back to back singles loaded the bases. A wild pitch scored Fajardo and moved runners to second and third. Charleston starter Nick Nelson struck out the next two batters, but third baseman Collin Woody singled to make it 3-1.

Charleston had a fantastic opportunity to cut the deficit in the fourth inning. Castillo singled to start the inning and first baseman Brandon Wagner followed with a base hit to right that put runners at the corners. Right fielder Isiah Gilliam walked to load the bases with nobody out. Left fielder Carlos Vidal bounced into a fielder’s choice but brought in Castillo from third to make it 3-2. Center fielder Estevan Florial ended the inning, grounding into a 4-6-3 double play.

It became a tie ball game in the sixth. Castillo led off with a single but was gunned down at home trying to advance on a double to right field by Gilliam. The RiverDogs left fielder advanced to third on the throw home from left fielder Billingsley. Vidal tied the game with a bloop single into right field.

The next time Charleston came to bat in the seventh inning, they took the lead. Florial led off with a single to center and advanced to third from a single by shortstop Hoy Jun Park. Catcher Donny Sands got his first hit of the game with an RBI knock to center that scored Florial. Rutherford hit a fly ball to left that was deep enough to score Park to make it 5-3. Pitcher Anyelo Gomez came in and shut down the ShoreBirds to lock in the victory.

Nelson threw three innings allowing three runs on four hits. Phillip Diehl (4-0, 1.93) came in to pitch in the fourth and went four innings, allowing two hits and striking out seven. Gomez picked up his sixth save with his last three coming against the ShoreBirds in as many outings. Gomez came in to close out the last two, striking out four and surrendering just one hit. As a whole the RiverDogs pitching staff combined for 17 strikeouts, the most in a nine-inning contest this season.

Kory Groves (1-2, 3.38) took the loss after surrendering the go ahead runs in two innings of work.

Ballpark Fun

Charleston celebrated “Cinco de Mayo”, a night dedicated to everything mayonnaise. Fans enjoyed “mayo” eating contests and other games and entertainment dedicated to mayonnaise. The evening finished with a postgame Home Telecom fireworks extravaganza

Upcoming

The RiverDogs will feature game two tomorrow night at 6:05 between these two teams. Charleston will send up right hander Nick Green (2-3, 4.18) and the ShoreBirds will counter with right hander Matthias Dietz (0-2, 7.40). The game will be broadcast on WTMA 1250 AM in the tri-county area and online streaming at riverdogs.com and the TuneIn Radio app under the "Charleston RiverDogs" station. It will be another helicopter ball drop night as fans will have the chance to walk away with $4,000 as a multitude of bouncy balls will be dropped from a helicopter.