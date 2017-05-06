High School Playoff scores (5/5)

Baseball

AAAAA

River Bluff 12 Summerville 0 - The Green Wave will travel to Dutch Fork on Saturday in an elimination game.

AAAA

Colleton Co. 2 Hilton Head 0 - The Cougars advance to the winners bracket where they'll face AC Flora on Saturday with a spot in the Lower State finals on the line.

Softball

AAAA

Hartsville 3 Berkeley 0 - The Stags drop down to the losers bracket and will need a win to keep their season alive.

Boys Soccer

AAAAA

River Bluff 5 Ft. Dorchester 0

Socastee 3 James Island 2

AA

Burke 7 Silver Bluff 0 - The Bulldogs will take on Barnwell in the next round on Saturday.

Barnwell 2 North Charleston 1

Girls Soccer

AAAAA

Wando 5 River Bluff 4 - The Warriors advance to the Lower State finals and will travel to Lexington on Monday.

Lexington 2 James Island 0

AAA

Bishop England 2 Waccamaw 1 - The Bishops will travel to Brookland-Cayce on Monday for the Lower State championship.

AA

Academic Magnet 11 Saluda 1 - The Raptors advance to Monday's Lower State championship where they'll host Batesburg-Leesville.