High School Playoff scores (5/5)

Baseball
AAAAA
River Bluff 12 Summerville 0 - The Green Wave will travel to Dutch Fork on Saturday in an elimination game.
AAAA
Colleton Co. 2 Hilton Head 0 - The Cougars advance to the winners bracket where they'll face AC Flora on Saturday with a spot in the Lower State finals on the line.
Softball
AAAA
Hartsville 3 Berkeley 0 - The Stags drop down to the losers bracket and will need a win to keep their season alive.
Boys Soccer
AAAAA
River Bluff 5 Ft. Dorchester 0
Socastee 3 James Island 2
AA
Burke 7 Silver Bluff 0 - The Bulldogs will take on Barnwell in the next round on Saturday.
Barnwell 2 North Charleston 1
Girls Soccer
AAAAA
Wando 5 River Bluff 4 - The Warriors advance to the Lower State finals and will travel to Lexington on Monday.
Lexington 2 James Island 0
AAA
Bishop England 2 Waccamaw 1 - The Bishops will travel to Brookland-Cayce on Monday for the Lower State championship.
AA
Academic Magnet 11 Saluda 1 - The Raptors advance to Monday's Lower State championship where they'll host Batesburg-Leesville.