High School Playoff scores (5/5) - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

High School Playoff scores (5/5)

Baseball

AAAAA

River Bluff 12   Summerville 0 - The Green Wave will travel to Dutch Fork on Saturday in an elimination game. 

AAAA

Colleton Co. 2   Hilton Head 0 - The Cougars advance to the winners bracket where they'll face AC Flora on Saturday with a spot in the Lower State finals on the line. 

Softball

AAAA

Hartsville 3   Berkeley 0 - The Stags drop down to the losers bracket and will need a win to keep their season alive. 

Boys Soccer

AAAAA

River Bluff 5  Ft. Dorchester 0

Socastee 3   James Island 2

AA

Burke 7   Silver Bluff 0 - The Bulldogs will take on Barnwell in the next round on Saturday. 

Barnwell 2   North Charleston 1  

Girls Soccer

AAAAA

Wando 5   River Bluff 4 - The Warriors advance to the Lower State finals and will travel to Lexington on Monday. 

Lexington 2   James Island 0

AAA

Bishop England 2   Waccamaw 1 - The Bishops will travel to Brookland-Cayce on Monday for the Lower State championship. 

AA

Academic Magnet 11   Saluda 1 - The Raptors advance to Monday's Lower State championship where they'll host Batesburg-Leesville. 

