Stingrays To Host Games 1-3 of Eastern Conference Finals

The South Carolina Stingrays, proud affiliate of the National Hockey League’s Washington Capitals, have announced the first five dates for their Eastern Conference Finals series against the Manchester Monarchs in the 2017 Kelly Cup Playoffs.



The schedule for round three is as follows:



Game 1 – Manchester at South Carolina – Friday, May 12 at 7:05 p.m. (Round 3, Game A)

Game 2 – Manchester at South Carolina – Saturday, May 13 at 7:05 p.m. (Round 3, Game B)

Game 3 – Manchester at South Carolina – Monday, May 15 at 7:05 p.m. (Round 3, Game C)

Game 4 – South Carolina at Manchester – Friday, May 19 at 7:05 p.m.

Game 5* – South Carolina at Manchester – Saturday, May 20 at 7:05 p.m.

Game 6* – South Carolina at Manchester – TBA

Game 7* – South Carolina at Manchester – TBA

*if necessary



The home games for South Carolina include May 12, 13 and 15. All home games are to be played at the North Charleston Coliseum. The series will start in North Charleston due to building availability at both the Coliseum and the SNHU Arena.



