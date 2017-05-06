Charleston police looking for missing man

The Charleston Police Department is looking for Jerome Anthony Brown, who has been reported missing.

He was last seen on Ashe St. on Friday, April 28.

Authorities say there is reason to believe he may be in the Hemingway, SC area and traveling to, or has already arrived in, Myrtle Beach.

He may be driving a two-door sedan and be accompanied by a black female named “Dee”.

If you have any information, please contact CPD Central Detective or Detective Wilson at wilsonda@charleston-sc.gov or 843-720-3029.

