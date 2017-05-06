Quantcast

Man previously reported missing found safe

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

The Charleston Police Department says a man previously reported missing is safe.

A missing person report was released Sunday for a 32-year-old last seen Friday, April 28. 

On Tuesday, Charles Francis with the police department said the man was found. 

