Quantcast

Charleston police looking for missing woman - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Charleston police looking for missing woman

The Charleston Police Department is currently looking for Jaime Leigh Bell, who has been reported missing.

She was last seen in the Daniel Island area on April 15.

According to her daughter, she frequents the Circle K Gas Station located in the 900 block of Island Park Drive on Daniel Island.

She may be driving a white Pontiac sedan. One identifier of that vehicle is a “Don’t Text and Drive” sticker located on the rear.

If you have any information, please contact the CPD Central Detective or Detective Wilson at wilsonda@charleston-sc.gov or 843-720-3029.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

  • NEWS LocalNEWSMore>>

  • Man suffers life threatening injuries following shooting at Publix parking lot

    Man suffers life threatening injuries following shooting at Publix parking lot

    Saturday, May 6 2017 6:34 AM EDT2017-05-06 10:34:16 GMT

    A man has suffered life threatening injuries following a shooting at a Publix on Savannah Highway Friday night. 

    More >>

    A man has suffered life threatening injuries following a shooting at a Publix on Savannah Highway Friday night. 

    More >>

  • Child remains at MUSC after being found unresponsive in bathtub

    Child remains at MUSC after being found unresponsive in bathtub

    Saturday, May 6 2017 7:35 AM EDT2017-05-06 11:35:16 GMT

    An 18-month-old boy remains at the Medical University of South Carolina after child was found unresponsive in a bathtub at a home in Hollywood. 

    More >>

    An 18-month-old boy remains at the Medical University of South Carolina after child was found unresponsive in a bathtub at a home in Hollywood. 

    More >>

  • Lowcountry elementary student gets special surprise at school

    Lowcountry elementary student gets special surprise at school

    Friday, May 5 2017 7:45 PM EDT2017-05-05 23:45:08 GMT

    A Lowcountry elementary student got a special surprise on Friday. 

    More >>

    A Lowcountry elementary student got a special surprise on Friday. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly