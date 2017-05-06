Charleston police looking for missing woman

The Charleston Police Department is currently looking for Jaime Leigh Bell, who has been reported missing.

She was last seen in the Daniel Island area on April 15.

According to her daughter, she frequents the Circle K Gas Station located in the 900 block of Island Park Drive on Daniel Island.

She may be driving a white Pontiac sedan. One identifier of that vehicle is a “Don’t Text and Drive” sticker located on the rear.

If you have any information, please contact the CPD Central Detective or Detective Wilson at wilsonda@charleston-sc.gov or 843-720-3029.

