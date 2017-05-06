Quantcast

Woman previously reported missing found safe

CHARLESTON, SC -

Officials say a woman earlier reported missing has been found safe.

The Charleston Police Department issued a missing person notice Saturday for Jaime Leigh Bell, who hadn't been seen since Apr. 15.

Bell is back home, Charles Francis with the police department said Monday. 

