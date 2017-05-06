Quantcast

Charleston firefighters investigating downtown structure fire

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Live 5 News) (Source: Live 5 News)
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Firefighters with the City of Charleston are responded Saturday evening to a structure fire, according to dispatch.

The fire occurred in a two story, single family home, according to a fire spokesperson. 

The home was vacant and crews made a quick attack and minimized damage. 

There were no injuries reported. 

An investigator from the Fire Marshals Office is on scene conducting the investigation.

