Ft. Dorchester QB Joyner narrows college choices to two

Fort Dorchester quarterback Dakereon Joyner has narrowed his choices for college down to two. South Carolina and North Carolina State as he announced with a video he posted on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

Joyner confirmed to Live 5 earlier this week that he already knows which school he'll be attending next year but he won't reveal his decision until Father's Day.

The Patriots QB had Georgia, Alabama and Oregon in his final top 5 along with the Gamecocks and Wolfpack.

Considered one of, if not the, top prospect in the state Joyner combined for over 4,700 yards of total offense and 56 touchdowns in 2016. He helped lead Fort Dorchester to a state championship in the 2015 season.