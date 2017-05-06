Coastal Carolina Takes 10-5 Victory ULM to Win Series

Kevin Woodall Jr., hit his 15th home run, driving in three, and Billy Cooke had three hits, including his seventh home run, to lead Coastal Carolina to a 10-5 victory over ULM Saturday afternoon to win the weekend series.

The Chanticleers (29-16-1, 15-7-1 Sun Belt) will go for the series sweep over the Warhawks (12-36, 6-17) Sunday at 1 pm.

Overall, all nine Chanticleers had at least one hit, including two each by Wood Myers and Josh Crump. Andrew Beckwith improved to 6-1 as he allowed four runs over five innings. Austin Kitchen earned his fourth save of the season, pitching the final four innings with no walks and three strikeouts.

Coastal raced out to a 6-0 lead in the top of the second and forced an early pitching change by the Warhawks. Kieton Rivers stated things with a one-out single. Peyton Isaacson and Seth Lancaster followed with walks to load the bases. Crump, playing for the injured Dalton Ewing, singled back up the middle to bring home both Rivers and Isaacson. On the next pitch, Matt Beaird lined an RBI double down the right field line to score Lancaster and put Crump on third. Cooke duplicated Crump’s effort with an 2-run single back up the middle. Cooke stole second and third before scoring CCU’s sixth run on a Woodall RBI single to left field.

In the fifth, ULM got on the scoreboard and then some, sending nine men to the plate and scoring four runs to make it a two-run contest, 6-4. Nathan Reynolds hit a leadoff double and scored on a one-out single by Cade Stone. Stone advanced to second on a ground out and scored on an RBI single by Anthony Herrera. Turner Francis, Chad Bell and Spencer Hemphill had consecutive hits, the last being an RBI single. Cade Harper then hit a pop fly that fell between three Chants down the left field line to bring home Bell.

Coastal regained the momentum in the top of the seventh, scoring three runs to take a 9-4 lead.. Jordan Gore reached on an infield single and Woodall launched his 15th home run of the season over the left field wall to give the Chants an 8-4 lead. Myers followed with a bunt single, took second on a wild pitch and scored on an RBI single to center by Isaacson.

Cooke put the Chants up 10-4 in the eighth with a two-out, solo shot to left field for his seventh home run of the season.

The Warhawks capped the scoring with a run in the ninth. Blake Buckman hit a leadoff double and eventually scored on a double play to provide the 10-5 final score.