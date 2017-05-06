High Point takes game two of the weekend series over CSU, 4-1

High Point took advantage of a pair of two-run innings to take the second game of the weekend series against visiting Charleston Southern as the Buccaneers fell on the road at Williard Stadium on Saturday evening, 4-1.

The Bucs (21-22, 9-11) took an early 1-0 lead courtesy of a Jason Miller RBI double in the top of the fourth inning, but a pair of RBI singles by Blake Schunk and Hunter Lee swung the advantage to the Panthers in the bottom of the frame. Tim Mansfield added a two-run single in the bottom of the seventh to secure the High Point (24-18, 11-9) win.

Nik Constantakos (3-3) suffered the loss after going the first four innings on the mound for the Bucs. The freshman right-hander allowed two runs and five hits while striking out five in the loss. Ryan Stoudemire went 2.1 innings' in relief, while Wil Hartsell closed out the game with the final 1.2 innings on the rubber.

Drew Daczkowski (5-3) went the distance in the complete game effort for the Panthers on Saturday night. He allowed five hits and one run while striking out seven over 115 pitches to secure the Panthers' series win.

Miller led the Bucs' hitting efforts in the game with a 2-for-4 performance from the plate to go with his double. Cole German also added a double for the CSU offense on the day.

Aaron Miller sparked the CSU offense in the top of the fourth inning with a leadoff single up the middle. Following a wild pitch that advanced him to second, Jason Miller connected on an RBI double with a drive to centerfield to give CSU the 1-0 lead.

Mansfield and Schunk tied the game up in the bottom of the frame as Mansfield led off the inning with a double to left center. Schunk followed with an RBI single back up the middle to even the score. After a Josh Greene single moved him to second and a fly out advanced him to third, Schunk scored on Lee's RBI bunt single to give the Panthers the 2-1 lead.

The Bucs offense struggled on Saturday with CSU hitting into two inning-ending double plays as the Bucs attempted to battle their way back into the game.

The Panthers added a pair of insurance runs in the seventh inning as Mansfield singled in Austen Zente and Jordan Sergent to give HPU the 4-1 lead.

Daczkowski retired the final 10 CSU batters in a row to close out and secure the win.

Up Next

Charleston Southern and High Point close out the weekend series tomorrow afternoon. First pitch at Williard Stadium is set for 2 p.m.

Probable Starters

Charleston Southern has not named a starter for Sunday afternoon. High Point is projected to start RHP Trevor Holloway (3-4, 3.81 ERA).