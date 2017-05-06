LSU edges USC 5-3 to even series

LSU scored three runs in the fifth inning and added two more in the sixth as the 11th ranked Tigers defeated 25th ranked South Carolina 5-2 on Saturday night to even the series at Alex Box Stadium. The Gamecocks are now 27-18 and 11-12 in the SEC with LSU 31-16 and 14-9 in league play.

LSU starter Jared Poche’ earned the win and is 8-3 on the year. He allowed one run on three hits in seven innings of work. He struck out three and walked six. LSU closer Hunter Newman pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn his seventh save of the year. Gamecock starter Adam Hill took the loss and is 3-4 on the year. He allowed five runs on six hits in six innings of work with three walks and six strikeouts.

Carolina went ahead first with a run in the fourth inning. Jonah Bride led off with a double, followed by a walk to Riley Hogan and a one-out walk to Ross Grosvenor would load the bases. With two outs and the bases still full, Madison Stokes drew a walk to score Bride and give the Gamecocks a one-run lead.

The Tigers broke through with three runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a two-run lead. With one out and runners on first and second base, Cole Freeman knocked a triple down the first base line to score both runners. Antoine Duplantis would make it 3-1 for LSU with a sacrifice fly to center to score Freeman.

Zach Watson would increase LSU’s lead to 5-1 in the sixth inning with a two-out RBI single. Watson knocked a 1-1 pitch into right field to score a pair of runners and give the Tigers a four-run lead.

Carolina cut the deficit to three runs in the top of the eighth inning. Bride would be hit by a pitch, stole second base and scored on TJ Hopkins’ RBI single to center field.

The Gamecocks threatened again in the ninth inning with Madison Stokes leading off with a walk and pinch hitter Alex Destino belting a one-out single into right field to give the Gamecocks runners on the corners. Newman got out of the jam though and forced Carlos Cortes to ground into a 4-6-3 double play to end the game.



-per USC Athletics