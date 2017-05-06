Shorebirds come back to stun RiverDogs

Nick Green dominated the ShoreBirds, allowing just one hit through eight innings but the bullpen surrendered four runs in the ninth as Charleston fell, 4-3, in front of a season-high 6,161 fans at The Joe on Saturday night. It was the second time Chareston has blown a lead of two runs or more against Delmarva in the eighth inning or later in their last three games against the Shorebirds.

Nick Green set career highs all across the board, throwing eight scoreless innings and striking out a career high nine while facing one over the minimum.

The RiverDogs (14-16) had a handful of scoring opportunities early but finally brought a runner around in the fourth. Shortstop Hoy Jun Park singled and then stole second and third back to back off pitcher Matthias Dietz. With the infield in, first baseman Brandon Wagner singled into shallow right to score Park.

Charleston added insurance scoring two in the sixth inning. Left fielder Blake Rutherford led off with a single, then advanced to third on a double by Park to right field. Catcher Donny Sands and Wagner hit back to back RBI ground outs to score Rutherford and Park to make it 3-0.

Garrett Mundell (0-1, 3.55) came in to close out the ninth but Delmarva (14-15) had other plans. Designated hitter Frank Crinella led off the inning with a double to left field before advancing to third on a passed ball. Second baseman Alejandro Juvier walked to put runners at the corners with no one out. Center fielder Ryan McKenna singled to right and scored Crinella from third. Jake Ring tied the game on a two-run double to right field, scoring Juvier and McKenna. A ground out by shortstop Chris Clare moved Ring to third and third baseman Collin Woody gave the ShoreBirds the lead with an RBI single on the first pitch delivered by lefty Trevor Lane.

Charleston got a runner to third in the bottom half of the ninth but a pop out ended the threat.

Garrett Mundell took the loss and was charged for all of the runs in the ninth inning. Cody Dube (1-0, 3.68) got the win for the ShoreBirds and Jake Bray got his fourth save of the year.



