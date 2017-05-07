High School Sports Recap (5/6)

Here's a list of area high school playoff scores from Saturday:

Baseball

Class 5A

Dutch Fork 8, Summerville 4 (Green Wave eliminated)

Class 4A

A.C. Flora 4, Colleton County 1

Hilton Head Island 17, Beaufort 5 (Hilton Head Island will play at Colleton County Monday)

Class 3A

Bishop England 11, Lake City 1 (Bishops will play Wednesday in Gm. 1 of Lower State finals.)

Softball

Class 5A

Ashley Ridge 6, Wando 1 (Swamp Foxes will play White Knoll Monday, Warriors to face Conway)

Class 4A

Hartsville 3, Berkeley 0 (Berkeley will play Monday)

Class 3A

Hanahan 6, Aynor 3 (Hawks to face Dillon Monday in winner's bracket)

Boys Soccer

Class 5A

Wando 2, Dutch Fork 0 (Warriors will play at River Bluff in Lower State finals.)

Class 3A

Bishop England 8, Wade Hampton 1 (Battling Bishops will play at either Bluffton or Brookland-Cayce)