High School Sports Recap (5/6)

Here's a list of area high school playoff scores from Saturday:
Baseball
Class 5A
Dutch Fork 8, Summerville 4 (Green Wave eliminated)
Class 4A
A.C. Flora 4, Colleton County 1
Hilton Head Island 17, Beaufort 5 (Hilton Head Island will play at Colleton County Monday)
Class 3A
Bishop England 11, Lake City 1 (Bishops will play Wednesday in Gm. 1 of Lower State finals.)
Softball
Class 5A
Ashley Ridge 6, Wando 1 (Swamp Foxes will play White Knoll Monday, Warriors to face Conway)
Class 4A
Hartsville 3, Berkeley 0 (Berkeley will play Monday)
Class 3A
Hanahan 6, Aynor 3 (Hawks to face Dillon Monday in winner's bracket)
Boys Soccer
Class 5A
Wando 2, Dutch Fork 0 (Warriors will play at River Bluff in Lower State finals.)
Class 3A
Bishop England 8, Wade Hampton 1 (Battling Bishops will play at either Bluffton or Brookland-Cayce)