William & Mary Hangs On To Edge Cougars, 6-4, Saturday

Luke Manzo (Marietta, Ga.) and Xavier Freeman (New Lima, Okla.) each recorded mutli-hit games, as William & Mary struck for six runs in the first five innings en route to a 6-4 win over the College of Charleston baseball team on Saturday evening.

With the result, William & Mary (27-21, 11-6 CAA) vaults into second in the conference standings, while College of Charleston (22-24, 12-8 CAA) falls into fourth. The Tribe plated six runs on nine hits – including three for extra bases – while limiting the Cougars to four tallies on nine base knocks.

Manzo and Freeman both picked up two base hits, as Manzo, Dupree Hart (Rock Hill, S.C.), and Tommy Richter (Wayne, Pa.) each drove in a run. Evan Sisk (Chester, S.C.) went seven and two-thirds innings, and allowed six runs on nine hits and struck out four to take his first loss of the season. Clay Hunt (Fort Mill, S.C.) recorded the final out in the eighth.

Ryan Hall paced the Tribe with a 3-for-4 effort with three runs and two RBIs, while Ryder Miconi drove in two and Hunter Smith went 2-for-4. Bodie Sheehan surrendered four runs on eight hits in six and two-thirds to earn the win. Charlie Fletcher tossed one and one-third shutout frames, while Nick Brown pitched a scoreless ninth to collect the save.

The Tribe opened the scoring in the home half of the first, when Smith plated Hall with a single to give William & Mary a 1-0 lead. Charleston countered with a three-run third, as Manzo singled home Joey Mundy (Huntington, W.Va.) to tie the score before Freeman scored on a delayed double steal to put the Cougars in front. Richter followed two batters later with a single up the middle to give the Cougars a 3-1 advantage.

William & Mary quickly countered with three runs of its own in the home half. After Miconi plated Hall and Cullen Large with a double to right center, Ameer pushed Miconi across with a two-bagger of his own to put the Tribe ahead, 4-3. Hall would then extend the Tribe’s advantage to 6-3 in the fifth with a two-run homer to right center.

The Cougars stranded two in the sixth before breaking through in the seventh, as Ari Sechopoulos (Windsor, Ontario, Canada) doubled and later scored on a sac fly from Hart to cut the lead to 6-4. Fletcher and Brown would shut the door from there, with the duo allowing one baserunner over the final two and one-third to seal the Tribe’s comeback win.

The Cougars will return to the diamond on Sunday in the final game of the weekend series with William & Mary. First pitch is set for 1:00 pm.