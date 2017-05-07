Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (5/6)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 2-5 with a double (5), 2 runs scored and a K in an 11-6 win over the Cubs. The Holly Hill native is batting .255 with 5 HR's and 10 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 0-3 with a K in a 6-1 loss to Tampa Bay. The Stratford alum is batting .280 with 5 HR's and 15 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - 0-4 with a K in a 6-2 win over Philadelphia. The Stratford alum is batting .274 with 4 HR's and 12 RBI

AAA

Pacific Coast League

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds) - Did not pitch in an 8-7 win over Toledo. The Beaufort alum is 0-0 with a 0.6 ERA and 20 K's in 13.2 innings

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - 0-3 with a walk and 2 K's in a 4-3 loss to Biloxi. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .292 with 2 HR's and 7 RBI.

High-A

Florida State League

James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - The Ashley Ridge alum is on the 7-day Disabled List.

A

Midwest League

Bobby Ison, OF, Lake County Captains (Cleveland Indians) - Did not play vs Quad Cities