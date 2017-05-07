Two fatal accidents in two-day period on Cainhoy Road in Huger

The Berkeley County Coroner says a man died in a single-vehicle accident after running off the side of Cainhoy Road on Saturday night in Huger.

This is the second traffic fatality in a two-day period on Cainhoy Road. Both were single-vehicle accidents that happened off the right side of the roadway.

According to the coroner, Dontez Jarell Wigfall, 24, of Cainhoy overturned several times after he ran off the right side of the road. The coroner says he was ejected from his Sedan.

Authorities say the accident happened at 10:10 p.m. and Wigfall was pronounced dead at the scene by Coroner Bill Salisbury.

The Berkeley County Coroner's Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating the accident.

Authorities say he was not wearing a seat belt at the time.

The coroner does not suspect that the road had anything to do with the accidents that happened 5 miles a part. High Patrol says the reports do not make any mention of the road being a factor in the accidents.

