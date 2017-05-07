Man impersonates officer during robbery

One man has been arrested for impersonating an officer during a robbery.

Police say Frankie Davis robbed two people in the bathroom of King St Public House on Saturday night.

According to authorities, Davis pushed the two individuals against the wall, placed them in handcuffs, and identified himself as "Officer Jenkins."

Davis then demanded money and narcotics from the two, although the victims were tourists and only had Australian currency.

When the tourists began asking questions, like what was Davis' badge number, Davis started threatening them. After becoming agitated, Davis uncuffed the two, gave them back their wallets and fled.



Police later caught Davis with the handcuffs, the key, cocaine and money outside the restaurant.

Davis appeared in bond court today, where his bond was set at over $55,000 spread over four different charges including $40,000 for strong arm robbery, $10,000 for impersonating a police officer, $5,000 for possession of cocaine and $257 for disorderly conduct.

