Private ambulance truck involved in fatal auto-pedestrian collision on Highway 17

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is responding to an accident in McClellanville.

Authorities say there was a fatal collision between a pedestrian and private ambulance truck on Highway 17 and Irving Manigault Road.

One southbound lane is now reopen, according to deputies.

?? Hwy 17 McClellanville is now 2 lanes while we work a fatal collision btwn a private ambulance truck and a pedestrian. #chstrfc #chsnews — ChasCoSheriff (@ChasCoSheriff) May 7, 2017

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.