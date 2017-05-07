Quantcast

Private ambulance truck involved in fatal auto-pedestrian collision on Highway 17

By Alexis Simmons, Reporter/MMJ
MCCLELLANVILLE, SC (WCSC) -

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is responding to an accident in McClellanville. 

Authorities say there was a fatal collision between a pedestrian and private ambulance truck on Highway 17 and Irving Manigault Road.

One southbound lane is now reopen, according to deputies.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

