1 dead, child flown to hospital following Berkeley County ATV crash

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Berkeley County Coroner are currently responding to a fatal wreck.

The wreck happened at 3:15 p.m. on Imperial Drive near Platt Road.

An ATV, driven by an 11-year-old female, was traveling westbound on Imperial Drive towards Platt Road when it ran off of the right side of the road, according to the SCHP.

When the ATV ran off of the road, it struck a tree, injuring the driver and the passenger.

The passenger died of their injuries at the scene.

The driver was air-lifted to an area hospital, according to the SCHP.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.