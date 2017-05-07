Quantcast

Law enforcement officials, Berkeley Co. coroner responding to fa - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Law enforcement officials, Berkeley Co. coroner responding to fatal wreck

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Berkeley County law enforcement officials and the Berkeley County Coroner are currently responding to a fatal wreck.

The incident is on Platt Road, off of Imperial Drive, near St. Stephen.

There is at least one confirmed fatality, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly