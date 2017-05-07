Cougars blanked by Tribe

Ari Sechopoulos (Windsor, Ontario, Canada) accounted for two of the Cougars’ three hits, and Jakob Frishmuth (Myrtle Beach, S.C.) tossed six solid innings as the College of Charleston baseball team fell to William & Mary, 2-0, on Sunday afternoon in Colonial Athletic Association play.

With the result, William & Mary (28-21, 12-6 CAA) completes a series sweep of College of Charleston (22-25, 12-9 CAA) while staying tied atop the CAA standings with Sunday’s winner between Northeastern and UNCW. The loss drops the Cougars into fourth – one and a half games back of the Tribe. William & Mary scored two runs on seven hits while holding the Cougars scoreless on three singles.

Sechopoulos paced the Cougars with a 2-for-3 afternoon, as Tommy Richter (Wayne, Pa.) reached twice on a single and a walk. Xavier Freeman (New Lima, Okla.), Joey Mundy (Huntington, W.Va.) and Richter each made several stellar defensive plays in the contest.

Frishmuth delivered his third quality start of the season, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out three in six innings of work to take the loss. Justin Baker (Huntersville, N.C.) tossed two scoreless frames out of the bullpen to keep the Cougars within striking distance.

Cullen Large provided the offense for the Tribe with a two-run homer in the sixth, as Brandon Raquet went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Daniel Powers threw seven and two-thirds shutout innings to earn the win, scattering two hits and walking three. Charlie Fletcher recorded the final out of the eighth, before Nick Brown pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his third save of the weekend.

Both starters cruised through the first five innings, as each allowed just three base runners in that span to send the game into the sixth with no runs on the board. Freeman flashed the leather in the third, as the Cougar right fielder laid out to rob Raquet of extra bases with a dive catch along the right field line. Mundy added a superb diving grab in the fifth in support of Frishmuth.

The Tribe broke the deadlock two batters into the sixth, when Racquet led off with a single before Large sent a two-run homer to right to put William & Mary ahead, 2-0. Powers and the Tribe bullpen took full advantage, pitching around a leadoff baserunner in each of the next three frames to seal the narrow 2-0 victory.

The Cougars are back in action on Wednesday evening when they travel to Conway, S.C. to take on Coastal Carolina in non-conference play. First pitch is set for 6:00 pm.



-per CofC Athletics