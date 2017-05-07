Sindarius Thornwell makes appearance in West Ashley

Former USC basketball standout Sindarius Thornwell spent time with Lowcountry Gamecock fans Sunday.

The SEC Player of the Year signed autographs and took pictures at the Charleston Sports Pub in West Ashley. The appearance comes just one day after Thornwell received his degree from USC.

Thornwell led the Gamecocks in scoring this year as the team made an historic run to the Final Four in Phoenix.

The South Carolina-native is entered in the NBA Draft which will take place on June 22nd in New York City.