The Citadel falls in extras to ETSU

On a day when The Citadel baseball team honored seniors Barrett Charpia and Beau Strickland, the Bulldogs nearly pulled off an incredible comeback in a 10-inning, 10-9 loss against ETSU on Sunday.



The Bulldogs (14-30, 5-13) trailed 7-3 heading into the bottom of the eighth inning, but claimed the lead 8-7 on a Taylor Cothran grand slam. Cothran's blast was his third hit of the day.



In the top of the ninth, however, ETSU retook the lead on a two-run home run by Hagen Owenby. The Bulldogs again answered back on a Shy Phillips sacrifice fly to tie the score at nine apiece, sending the game to extra innings.



The offense as a whole had a big day with 12 hits, including five for extra bases. Jeffery Brown continued his hot hitting against the Bucs, finishing 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored. In his first three starts of his career, Brown went 7-for-10 at the plate with five runs scored and three RBIs.



William Kinney added a 2-for-5 day with two runs scored and an RBI. Joe Sabatini knocked two doubles with two runs scored. Clay Martin also added a two-hit day, with a run and an RBI.



The Bulldogs entered the game looking for the sweep, but still grabbed their second SoCon series win of the year.



With two more conference series remaining before the SoCon tournament, the Bulldogs next travel to UNC Greensboro.



