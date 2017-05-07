Quantcast

Dispatch: Charleston police responding to auto-pedestrian accide - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Dispatch: Charleston police responding to auto-pedestrian accident

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Law enforcement officials are currently responding to an auto-pedestrian accident, according to dispatch.

The incident occurred on Savannah Highway, near Farmfield Avenue.

Details about injured are not known at this time, but police say the pedestrian is alert and conscious.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly