RiverDogs take care of Shorebirds 7-5

Four combined home runs featured in Sunday evening's contest, including two from Charleston at the perfect times, as the RiverDogs topped the ShoreBirds, 7-5, in front of 4,712 fans at Riley Park.

Second baseman Oswaldo Cabrera set a new career-high with four RBI, including launching a three-run homer for his first of the season that gave the RiverDogs a 5-4 advantage in the fifth.

Delmarva (14-16) got on the board right away in the first. Center fielder Ryan McKenna singled to left before right fielder Jake Ring hit Delmarva’s first home to put the ShoreBirds up 2-0.

Charleston (15-16) answered right back as center fielder Estevan Florial led off the bottom of the inning with a solo blast on the second pitch of his at-bat to cut the lead in half.

It would become a 3-1 ballgame in the third. Left fielder Gerrion Grim hit a one out single to center, then an error by second baseman Oswaldo Cabrera put runners on first and second with one out. Catcher Daniel Fajardo singled into the corner in left scoring Grim from second.

The ShoreBirds tacked one more on in the third as Ring collected his second home run of the ballgame with a solo blast to center field.

The RiverDogs came roaring back in the fifth, scoring four to take the lead. Designated hitter Carlos Vidal led off the inning with a single and left fielder Leonardo Molina followed with a walk. Florial collected his second hit of the evening with a one out single to right scoring Vidal. With two on and one out, Cabrera drove a long ball to left field to make it 5-4 Charleston.

Delmarva tied the game in the eighth. Ring doubled to left center and a single by short stop Chris Clare made it 5-5.

Charleston ended Delmarva's hopes of a comeback in the bottom half of the eighth. First baseman Brandon Wagner and Carlos Vidal hit back to back singles to start the inning. Molina reached first on a fielder’s choice bunt and Wagner scored on a wild throw to third from pitcher Jhon Peluffo (3-1, 2.55). Catcher Eduardo Navas loaded the bases with a bunt single. With one out, Cabrera flew out to right field, deep enough to score Charleston's seventh run.

Anyelo Gomez closed out the ninth inning, surrendering a single and a walk, but struck out three to receive his seventh save of the season. Kolton Mahoney (1-2, 1.04) got his first win of the season, coming in for relief of starter Adonis Rosa. Peluffo took the loss for the ShoreBirds surrendering two runs in three and a third innings of work.



-per Charleston RiverDogs