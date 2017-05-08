Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (5/7)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 2-5 with a run scored and a K in a 5-4 win over the Cubs. The Holly Hill native is batting .263 with 5 HR's and 10 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 0-4 with a K in a 2-1 win over Tampa Bay. The Stratford alum is batting .260 with 5 HR's and 15 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - Did not play in a 6-5 loss to Philadelphia. The Stratford alum is batting .274 with 4 HR's and 12 RBI

AAA

Pacific Coast League

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds) - Did not pitch in a 6-5 loss to Toledo. The Beaufort alum is 0-0 with a 0.6 ERA and 20 K's in 13.2 innings

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - 1-5 with a HR, RBI and a run scored in a 6-4 win over Biloxi. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .287 with 3 HR's and 8 RBI.

High-A

Florida State League

James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - The Ashley Ridge alum is on the 7-day Disabled List.

A

Midwest League

Bobby Ison, OF, Lake County Captains (Cleveland Indians) - Did not play vs Quad Cities