Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (5/7)

MLB
American League
Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 2-5 with a run scored and a K in a 5-4 win over the Cubs. The Holly Hill native is batting .263 with 5 HR's and 10 RBI.
Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 0-4 with a K in a 2-1 win over Tampa Bay. The Stratford alum is batting .260 with 5 HR's and 15 RBI
National League
Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - Did not play in a 6-5 loss to Philadelphia. The Stratford alum is batting .274 with 4 HR's and 12 RBI
AAA
Pacific Coast League
Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds) - Did not pitch in a 6-5 loss to Toledo. The Beaufort alum is 0-0 with a 0.6 ERA and 20 K's in 13.2 innings
AA
Southern League
Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - 1-5 with a HR, RBI and a run scored in a 6-4 win over Biloxi. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .287 with 3 HR's and 8 RBI.
High-A
Florida State League
James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - The Ashley Ridge alum is on the 7-day Disabled List.
A
Midwest League
Bobby Ison, OF, Lake County Captains (Cleveland Indians) - Did not play vs Quad Cities
2126 Charlie Hall Boulevard
Charleston SC 29407
(843) 402-5555
publicfile@live5news.com
(843) 402-5555EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.