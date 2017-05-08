North Charleston Police called to reported robbery at Circle K

North Charleston officers were called to a reported robbery at a Circle K early Monday morning.

According to Charleston County dispatchers, police responded to the location on the 2900 block of West Montague Avenue at 1:49 a.m.

A store employee tells Live 5 News no one was injured in the robbery. She did not comment on the suspect(s) or if anything was taken from the store.

We have reached out to North Charleston Police for additional information.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

