Police searching for suspect after North Charleston armed robbery

The North Charleston Police Department is searching for a man after an armed robbery at a gas station early Monday morning.

Police were called to the Circle K on the 2900 block of West Montague Avenue shortly before 2 a.m., according to an incident report.

A store employee says a man walked in, pointed a gun at him and demanded money. The suspect told the victim not to look at him or call the police for 20 minutes and left with cash.

No injuries were reported.

