TUNE IN NOW: Officers called to reported robbery at gas station; Manhunt continues for SC woman's accused kidnapper

1. North Charleston Police responding to robbery at Circle K

According to Charleston County dispatch, officers received a call of a robbery at the West Montague Ave. location at 1:49 a.m. Read more.

2. Woman kidnapped in Surfside Beach escapes trunk of car in NC, police search for suspect

Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning. The woman was later found unharmed in North Carolina. Read more.

3. York historical marker is SC's first ever to reference KKK

A church in York unveiled a historical marker Sunday, which is the first marker in the state of South Carolina to make reference to the Ku Klux Klan. Read more.

