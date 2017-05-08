TUNE IN NOW: Officers called to reported robbery at gas station; Manhunt continues for SC woman's accused kidnapper

Here are our top headlines. Catch these stories and more on Live 5 News at 5 a.m.
1. North Charleston Police responding to robbery at Circle K
According to Charleston County dispatch, officers received a call of a robbery at the West Montague Ave. location at 1:49 a.m. Read more.
2. Woman kidnapped in Surfside Beach escapes trunk of car in NC, police search for suspect
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning. The woman was later found unharmed in North Carolina. Read more.
3. York historical marker is SC's first ever to reference KKK
A church in York unveiled a historical marker Sunday, which is the first marker in the state of South Carolina to make reference to the Ku Klux Klan. Read more.
Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.
North Charleston police are on the scene of a reported robbery at a Circle K.More >>
North Charleston police are on the scene of a reported robbery at a Circle K.More >>
Law enforcement officials are currently responding to an auto-pedestrian accident, according to dispatch.More >>
Law enforcement officials are currently responding to a auto-pedestrian accident, according to dispatch.More >>
Berkeley County law enforcement officials and the Berkeley County Coroner are currently responding to a fatal wreck.More >>
Berkeley County law enforcement officials and the Berkeley County Coroner are currently responding to a fatal wreck.More >>
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is responding to an accident in McClellanville.More >>
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is responding to an accident in McClellanville.More >>
Confronting Gun Violence, that's the title of a panel discussion to discuss ways to make South Carolina a safer state.More >>
Confronting Gun Violence, that's the title of a panel discussion to discuss ways to make South Carolina a safer state.More >>