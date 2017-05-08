Mosquito Control spraying in Charleston County

Quantcast

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Officials say Charleston County Mosquito Control will be in the air this week to inspect and treat standing water for mosquitoes.

The process will take place from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day through Saturday.

The planes will target sites with standing water in open spaces but will require flight over populated areas, according to a news release. 

