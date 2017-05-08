Hurricane Preparedness Week: National Weather Service wants you to be ready

The National Weather Service's has designated May 7-13 Hurricane Preparedness Week — your time to prepare for a potential land-falling tropical storm or hurricane.

Learn how with the daily tips below.

Sunday - Determine your risk

Monday - Develop an evacuation plan

Tuesday- Assemble disaster supplies

Wednesday - Secure an insurance check-up

Thursday - Strengthen your home

Friday - Check on your neighbor

Saturday - Complete your written hurricane plan

