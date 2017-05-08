Free summer meals being served for children and teens at Charleston County public libraries

The Charleston County Public Library will serve free breakfast to children in need this summer through its participation in the Seamless Summer Feeding Program run by the Charleston County School District.

Officials say breakfast will be served children and teens age 18 and younger at various branch locations between June 6 and Aug. 4.

The program is an extension of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National School Lunch Program. There is no approval process required for participants to redeem free breakfast, officials say.

