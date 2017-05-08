Opa! Charleston goes Greek at annual spring festival

Go Greek this weekend for the 47th Annual Charleston Greek Festival.

The Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity hosts the annual spring festival Friday through Sunday. It features Greek food, wine, music, dancing, activities for children and more. Church tours are also offered daily during the festival. Times for the tours are posted at the front of the church.

The festivities kick off Friday from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday includes food and performances throughout the day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The festival wraps up Sunday from 12 to 6 p.m.

Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and students and free for children 12 and younger. All mothers get in free on Sunday.

Parking is limited at the church so everyone is encouraged to park for free at the Harborview Office Tower on Hagood Avenue. Free shuttles will run to and from the festival every 10 minutes.

